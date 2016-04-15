  • Connect with Us

Museum celebrates 100th birthday of steam donkey

Brant Dumas, 5, and Zachary Herle, 9, watch a model steam donkey in action at Monday’s 100th birthday celebration at the Museum at Campbell River. - Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
  • by  Jocelyn Doll - Campbell River Mirror
  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 1:00 PM

The Museum at Campbell River hosted a 100th birthday party for the Empire Steam donkey on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

