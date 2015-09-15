Fall festival at Haig-Brown House gets a new look

Alison Leibel has taken on the Fall Festival at Haig Brown House this year and has injected a new life into the event.

After being away for more than 20 years, Alison Liebel has returned to Campbell River and is making her mark by taking a little local festival and giving it some new life.

The Haig-Brown Festival has been a long-standing event in Campbell River and is the main public event that takes place on the grounds of the Haig-Brown House. The event was in need of some new energy, and Liebel has taken on the task of refreshing this festival.

“We gave it a new name – The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House – and we had a new logo designed” she says. “New this year is a broader focus on food and goods locally produced, processed and distributed. Participants will walk away learning something, and hopefully sharing their own experiences.”

Liebel has spent the last 10 years working on sporting events in Vancouver and says, “it feels great to move back home and focus on an event that builds community, strengthens the local economy and creates an opportunity for people to come together over some fun.”

The activities and vendors this year will be a mix of old and new. There will be the fly-fishing and fly-tying demonstrations that are a natural fit for a festival on the grounds of this historic house, but also river safety, kids bike activities, a silent auction and puppet theatre. There will be exhibits by local farmers, information about preserving food, and guided nature walks looking at stream restoration initiatives. The City of Campbell River will have the Stewardship Awards during the festival, and there will be live music and a chance to see and learn about the Haig-Brown House study.

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House. I think families will find there is more for the kids this year, and I’m hoping people will enjoy the focus on locally produced food,” Liebel says.

The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House takes place Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Haig-Brown House, located at 2250 Campbell River Road. Admission is free.

For more information visit, www.haig-brown.bc.ca