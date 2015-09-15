Quadra fall fair returns after one-year hiatus

The Quadra Island Fall Fair takes place this Sunday and features events such as the Grand Prix Zucchini Race, Doggie Dash and Chicken Poo Bingo.

The Quadra Island Fall Fair keeps on cluckin’.

After a one-year hiatus, and with a reconstituted organizing committee coordinating over 250 vibrant volunteers, this extraordinary community event returns to Quadra Island on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The first Quadra Island Fall Fair was held in 2011 and was lovingly cultivated by Leslie Smith.

Smith had spent years researching country festivals, events, displays and all things fair-related before launching the inaugural fall festivities on Quadra six years ago.

She was instrumental in laying the solid groundwork from which the Fall Fair has flourished.

This year’s fair includes exhibits and demonstrations, informative talks, food and artisan vendors, friendly competitions and musical entertainment by local artists.

There will be fun and favourites for all ages.

Grand Prix Zucchini Racing – soup up your zuke - no licence required (check the Quadra Fall Fair Facebook page for engineering rules)

Doggie Dash – who’s the quickest canine on the island?

Tea Nook – groove to local performers while sampling tasty treats

Chicken Poo Bingo – lay your bet on a befeathered behind

Cross Cut Saw Completion – no one’s sleeping while these logs are being sawed

Strong Folk Competition – barbell benders from both genders

Everything Horses – hooray for the neigh-sayers

The grounds will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. – a full day of old-fashioned fun for everyone. Admission rates are: Adult: $5 / Youth 6-17: $3 / Family: $15 / Children 5 & under: Free. There’s a lot happening at the Fair, so here’s some important info to understand beforehand.

We love dogs. We have fun events for dogs. But no non-performing dogs are permitted on the fair grounds. Registered performing dogs will be issued with an identifying scarf, allowing them to participate.

There is a free Campbell River shuttle. The Spirit of the West Adventure van will be at the Quathiaski Cove ferry terminal to pick up passengers off the 9:20, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. sailings from Campbell River. Return shuttling from the fair will get underway at 3:40 p.m., assemble at the shuttle tent near the entrance gate. Note: this is a BYO car seat shuttle.

Bikes are awesome. Embrace your pedal power. Bikes get great parking, and when you go through admissions with your bike helmet you will be awarded a prize (while quantities last.)

Don’t wither in the weather.

On your list of ‘What To Take To The Fair’, be sure to add a refillable water bottle. We’ll supply a water bottle filling station. Hopefully you’ll need sun hats, sunscreen, and a picnic blanket too.