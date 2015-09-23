Tribal Journeys a show of collaboration

Drums pounded and more than 8,000 spectators lined the shores of the Port of Olympia to welcome 102 Tribal Journey canoes to the territory of the Nisqually Peoples this summer.

Among the spectators were Standing Together – Tribal Journeys 2017 Director Jodi Simkin and Hospitality Coordinator and We Wai Kai Band member Jonathan Chickite.

The pair were there to witness the occasion and look for pointers as plans for next year’s event (which will be held here) are made.

Next summer, leadership from the We Wai Kai Nation and Wei Wai Kum Nation will welcome all canoe families, their friends and relatives on Aug. 5 in Cape Mudge and Aug. 7 in Campbell River.

Public feasts will be held on both days and everyone is welcome to join in celebration.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to welcome the Tribal Journey pullers and to share this traditional experience with the public,” said We

Wai Kai Chief Brian Assu.

“We are excited and honoured to welcome the canoe families to our territories and look forward to working collaboratively with the city, regional district and private sector, in making this event the best possible,” Chief Robert Pollard of the Wei Wai Kum Nation added.

The events, which are free to attend, expect to attract thousands of visitors to the region.

“Mark your calendars for next August,” said Mayor Andy Adams who has pledged support from the city adding that, “Tribal Journeys 2017 and the community celebrations will be tremendous experiences.”

The Strathcona Regional District shares the city’s enthusiasm, also offering its assistance towards ensuring a safe and successful event.

In the closing ceremony, the Nisqually Committee presented the official Tribal Journeys Talking Stick to the 2017 two host nations. This magnificent piece will spend the next 12 months visiting the Wei Wai Kum Nation, the We Wai Kai

Nation, Campbell River City Hall, the Strathcona Regional District Office and Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre which is coordinating the event.

More than 500 volunteers will be needed to help bring plans to fruition.

Reservations for food and artisan market concessions are now open – space is limited. Those looking for more information should contact Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre at 250-285-3733 or by email at tribaljourneys2017@nuyumbalees.com