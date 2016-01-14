A Last Blast of Summer

Joren Isdahl enjoys the bubble pit at this year’s Last Blast of Summer celebration at Willow Point Park last friday. The annual event is put on by the City of Campbell River’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department.

The annual Last Blast of Summer event put on by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department took place at Willow Point Park on the afternoon of Sept. 2. The kids celebrated the end of summer in the spray park as well as a bubble pit. The shrieks of laughter were contagious. There was a giant Connect 4 board as well as a parachute for those who didn’t want to get wet.