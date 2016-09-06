Save the salmon with a burger

Jim and Edith Flohr, Niki and Trevor of Salmon Point Pub proudly present a cheque to Ron Gammie and Charley Vaughan of the Oyster River Enhancement Society. The pub is running a fundraising drive for ORES and $1 of every wild salmon burger sold now goes to the society to support them in their enhancement of local salmon. The drive is already a success, the cheque is from the first 10 days of salmon burger sales, and it will continue for the foreseeable future. ORES notes that, as salmon support the local economy, Salmon Point Pub, a local business, has found a way of giving back to salmon. It’s a fitting circle.