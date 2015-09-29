Greyhound Canada transitions CR operations to Tofino Bus All Island Express

Greyhound Canada is transitioning operations of the terminal in Campbell River to Tofino Bus All Island Express.

Tofino Bus All Island Express – which took over Greyhound Canada’s North Island routes last fall – will continue to provide connecting service to Greyhound.

The new location is located next to BC Ferries’ Campbell River Terminal, which allows customers to seamlessly connect to the ferry going to Quadra and Cortes Island.

“Greyhound is excited to continue to serve Campbell River, with connecting service to Tofino so the transition is seamless to the customers,” said Peter Hamel, regional vice president of Greyhound Canada. “Customers can now access Greyhound schedules through Tofino Bus All Island Express under the same roof making it more convenient for travel.”

From Campbell River there are three daily schedules to destinations including Vancouver and Victoria where customers can then connect to Greyhound’s extensive network of 3,800 destinations across North America. It is open 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The facility also provides Greyhound Package Express, Greyhound’s package shipping service. For fare and schedule information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.greyhound.ca or call 1-800-661-8747.

This information replaces information that was included in an erroneous Greyhound press release that was sent to the Campbell River Mirror and formed the basis of a story published July 29. That press release said that Greyhound Bus service was returning to Campbell River. That is not the case. Greyhound is linking with Tofino Bus All Island Express.

