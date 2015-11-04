Generations come together at museum

Bruce Izard and his grandson enjoy visiting the Museum together.

There is a special relationship between kids and their grandparents, and the Museum at Campbell River wants to celebrate that relationship by hosting an event for Grandparents Day.

This will be a chance for kids to find out what life was like when their grandparents were kids.

They can also take this opportunity to explore the Museum exhibits together.

Interactive elements will include a display of artifacts from the Museum’s teaching collection, and an activity to help grandkids to learn more about their grandparents’ childhood.

The Genealogy Society is partnering with the Museum on this event and will have tables set up to help anyone interested in researching their family history, as well as old class photos from Campbell River that they hope the public will come see and help them identify the people in the photos.

The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grandparents get free admission with paid grandchild admission.