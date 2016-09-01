  • Connect with Us

Far right, Paul Murphy, Words on the Water Committee member, presents Aaron Murray, branch manager at Scotiabank, a plaque in recognition of the bank’s contribution to the Words on the Water Festiva (WOW). This year, Scotiabank increased its donation to Words on the Water Writers’ Festival from $2,500 to $3,000. - Photo submitted
