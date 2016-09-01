- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
WOW
Far right, Paul Murphy, Words on the Water Committee member, presents Aaron Murray, branch manager at Scotiabank, a plaque in recognition of the bank’s contribution to the Words on the Water Festiva (WOW). This year, Scotiabank increased its donation to Words on the Water Writers’ Festival from $2,500 to $3,000.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.