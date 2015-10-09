  • Connect with Us

NIC welcomes students with multitude of orientation day activities and events

  • by  Contributed - Campbell River Mirror
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Next week not only marks the start of classes for School District 72 but also for post-secondary students.

North Island College (NIC) is busy planning its back-to-school Orientation Day activities for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at NIC campuses across the North Island.

Activities are planned most of the day in Campbell River for students.

The day begins with a campus welcome at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning workshops starting at 10:20 a.m.

Program introductions begin at 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. students can visit the on campus Marketplace in the cafeteria while listening to a DJ spin some vinyl. The day also includes a scavenger hunt, numerous prizes, a Pokemon Go social media contest, free barbecue lunch and much more. Classes officially begin on Wednesday.

 

