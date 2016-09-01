Governor General Medallions awarded to two outstanding students

As students begin another school year, School District 72 has announced the 2016 recipients of the districts’ prestigious Governor General’s Medallions: Carihi graduate Lucy Toews and Timberline Secondary graduate Julia Deal.

The Governor General’s Medallion is awarded to one student from each secondary school throughout the province for achieving the highest, combined academic grade point average during their Grade 11 and 12 years.

In addition to being an outstanding academic student, the district says in the release on the awards, Toews lent her musical talents to several community theatre productions in Campbell River and Courtenay, recently performing in the pit orchestra for ‘Hello Dolly.’ This fall Toews will be continuing her studies at the University of Victoria – along with her musical development, as she pursues a Bachelor of Music degree in violin.

Deal, meanwhile, will be entering the Bachelor of Business Administration program at Vancouver Island University.

Deal is also musically-inclined. During her time at Timberline, she played trumpet in the school’s jazz and concert bands, but also volunteered in the school library and was a member of the TeenFlight program.

Through TeenFlight, Deal worked with other students under the direction of community aviation mentors to build a Vans RV-12 two-seater airplane.

“On behalf of their former teachers and all school district staff, I would like to congratulate Lucy and Julia,” says Tom Longridge, superintendent for School District 72. “These two young ladies have demonstrated outstanding dedication to their studies and are poised to excel in whatever venture they choose.”