Back to school tips for students and their families

As families get ready to send more than 600,000 students back to school, there are lots of great resources available to make the transition to the classroom easier - and get a start on getting ready for life after high school.

“The new school year is exciting for parents and students alike and everyone wants a stress-free start to the year,” said Mike Bernier, B.C. minister of education. “We are investing a record $5.1 billion for public education this year, and we are proud to be supporting students and families with the tools they need to succeed.”

New curriculum

The world is changing and it’s our responsibility to ensure students have the skills they need to succeed.

They will learn the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic in a way that connects them to the collaboration, communications, and critical thinking skills needed in college, university, and the work force.

Students in kindergarten to Grade 9 will all be learning under the new curriculum this fall, while in Grades 10 to 12 a trial phase is beginning.

Find out more at, curriculum.gov.bc.ca/

After-school savings

Parents can kick start savings for their child’s future success with the $1,200 BC Training and Education Saving Grant.

It’s a sure fire way to help plan for a child’s education after high school.

Learn about eligibility and how to apply at: ow.ly/eAut3035ngT

Student leaders

Are you a leader in your class or perhaps a shining light in a program or team at school?

The scholarship program recognizes great students in the classroom, on the field, on the stage and in the community: bced.gov.bc.ca/awards

Be prepared

Floods. Fires. Earthquakes. The Emergency Management Planning Guide helps your child’s school prepare for emergencies: ow.ly/4W043035nll

Get graded

Finished school and need a transcript? Order transcripts and

certificates for post-secondary applications: ow.ly/CwMc3035nrq

Erase Bullying

B.C.’s innovative anti-bullying program supports students and enables them to help prevent bullying.

There are also great tips for parents about keeping children safe online and what to do if your child is being bullied at school or online: erasebullying.ca/