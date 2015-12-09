Aquarium’s record-breaking season ends Monday

The staff and volunteers at the Discovery Passage Aquarium are closing up shop for the year on Monday after welcoming a record number of visitors this season.

It’s that time of year when the Discovery Passage Aquarium returns its animals to the ocean and its student interpreters back to their schools, so they are encouraging everyone to visit the aquarium on or before their final day on Monday (Sept. 5).

The Aquarium had a record year, welcoming over 7,500 people through its doors since opening for the season in May.

“We are so grateful to have such strong community support from those who visit and our generous sponsors” says Mark Wunch, president of the Discovery Passage SeaLife Society, which operates the facility.

Following the season, the aquarium will be seeking volunteers to help out with returning the animals back to their natural environments. Volunteers can find more information on the Discovery Passage Aquarium Facebook Page or email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca

Although the Aquarium is closing for the season, the Explorer Lab will remain open throughout the year. The Explorer Lab offers specialty marine-themed programs for school groups, families, and the public. Participants can join a one-day program on a pro-d day, attend a marine scientist’s community presentation, or even host your birthday party at the Explorer Lab.

Check their website for upcoming program offerings.

The Aquarium will open for the next season in May, 2017. Check out the Discovery Passage Aquarium Facebook page or online at discoverypassageaquarium.ca for all the details.