Join a guided hike or two in Strathcona Park this weekend

The Cruikshank Canyon lookout point makes the 21 km, eight to nine hour round trip worth it.

On Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m., join professional forester Margaret Symon on a walk around the Paradise Meadows boardwalk.

Walkers see a whole other side to the Paradise Meadows area as they familiarise themselves with the late blooming meadow flowers and learn to identify various species of subalpine lichens.

On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m., experienced hikers can join biologist Alicia Korpach for a hike to the breathtaking Cruikshank Canyon lookout.

This approximately 21 km round trip is expected to last 8-9 hours, so come prepared. Bring water, food, sturdy footwear and clothing appropriate to mountain weather conditions. For these trips, no dogs are allowed.

The hike promises wonderful views of surrounding peaks and valleys. The trail takes hikers past pristine alpine lakes. Participants will get the full Paradise Meadows experience hiking through meadows of wildflowers, crossing streams and getting the reward of mountain views at the end of the journey.

All events meet at the Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre on Nordic Drive, near Raven Lodge.

Suggested donation for attendance is $5-10, contact strathconawilderness@gmail.com to register.