Boston Pizza manager to shave head for Cops for Cancer fundraiser

This year when the Tour de Rock riders stop in Campbell River Teresa Olfert will be shaving her head.

As a Boston Pizza employee she is already selling raffle tickets and collecting donations for the Cops for Cancer fundraiser, but this year she wanted to do more.

“I’m born and raised in Campbell River so I am planning on hitting up every person I’ve ever known.” she said.

Olfert’s goal is to raise $3,000.

Boston Pizza is raffling off a mountain bike, the tickets are $2 each and are available at the restaurant. When the riders come through town they will be feeding them as well as presenting the cheque for the total amount of money they have raised.

“It’ll be good I think once I get myself psyched up for it, it’s just hair,” Olfert said.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team begins Sept. 24 and finishes Oct. 7. The strenuous cycling event sees over a hundred law enforcement and emergency services personnel from all over B.C. cycle Vancouver Island, Northern B.C., the coast as well as the Fraser Valley. All money raised goes to the Canadian Cancer Society to support research and care programs to reduce the impact of cancer.

To support Olfert in her fundraising campaign donate online by clicking the ‘make a donation’ button at tourderock.ca or go into Boston Pizza.