Run to support women set for Sept. 10

Shelagh Germyn started the Women for Women run/walk 13 years ago.

Since she was raised by a single mom she understands the struggles women can face and wants to help.

The course she mapped out was the route that she herself ran at the time, so she gathered a group of volunteers and started the event.

“Because I run and that I wanted to contribute to the community,” she said.

In the beginning all proceeds went to the NIC Foundation to be used as scholarship money for single moms so that they could go back to school. Now, since the event has grown, proceeds are divided between the foundation as well as the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre, the Sexual Wellness and Education Society of Campbell River youth clinic, Palmer Place and Discovery Community College for continuing education.

For the past couple years the event has drawn around 100 participants. It is family friendly and there are options for all levels of runners and walkers. The walk start is 9:30 a.m. and the runners go at 10 a.m. There is also a kids race starting around noon.

Germyn hopes to see even more people out this year.

“It’s about the cause and not the race,” she said.