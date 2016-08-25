Help MARS help wildlife

MARS is building a hospital, recovery and rehabilitation centre for wildlife at a new site on the Old Island Highway at Williams Beach Road between Courtenay and Campbell River and they are asking for your support.

Here are some of the ways you can help build the new MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre:

Bring your group together for a team building event and build a cage or recovery building for us. MARS will name the building for your organization. Their website describes the outbuildings needed and approximate costs;

Sponsor a wildlife recovery building that will adjoin the hospital and care facility;

Help to build a new home for one of our educational birds. An estimated 10,000 people will visit these “Ambassador” birds every year once they open the Education Centre at their new site;

Donate $5,000 and MARS will feature your organization on their sponsor sign at their new property, on our Facebook page and website, and in our newsletters and annual report;

Provide professional services, equipment, or building materials and they’ll recognize your generous gift valued at $5,000 or more across our various media platforms and on our highway sign;

Donate $1,000 and they’ll bring one of their ‘ambassador’ birds to your employee or customer events;

Join their 1250 Club. The core hospital building will cost $125,000 – and they are offering a square foot for $100. Consider ‘buying’ a square foot (or more) for your members or employees and receive a certificate that you can display as a proud supporter of the wildlife rescue centre.

MARS is licensed and regulated to provide rescue, rehabilitation, recovery and release for injured and orphaned wildlife in central and northern Vancouver Island. At its current location since 1995, MARS must move.

Due to generous benefactors and their own fundraising efforts, MARS is close to having enough money to build the wildlife hospital but they need your help. Join them in building this much needed new care facility for injured and orphaned wildlife here on Vancouver Island.

If you have any questions, or to make your donation, contact Robert McLennan, MARS manager at 250-650-5724. And, to learn more about MARS, visit their website at www.wingtips.org.