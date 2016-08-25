Gardens manager retires

Strathcona Gardens is getting a new facility manager.

Yves Bienvenu, the current manager, is retiring from the position.

The Strathcona Gardens Commission, at its meeting last week, thanked Bienvenu for his years of service and wished him well with his future endeavours.

Bienvenu has been the facility manager since 2014, when he took over the role from Josie Rohne who also retired.

The Strathcona Regional District has hired Koreen Gurak to take over the reins from Bienvenu.

Gurak previously worked for the Comox Valley Regional District and most recently served as manager of community engagement and education for that regional district.