Kinsmen open Operating Room toolbox

The Campbell River Kinsmen recently presented a donation to the Hospital Foundation for a blanket warmer for Yucalta Lodge. Pictured are: front row from left, Campbell River Kinsmen Jim Costain and Al Buxton, Stacey Marsh (Hospital Foundation) and Andy Leitch, Kinsmen. Back row from left, Midge Novak from Yucalta Lodge and Kinsmen Lorne Novak.

The Kinsmen Club of Campbell River recently donated to the Hospital Foundation to purchase a blanket warmer for Yucalta Lodge.

The warmer is used to house flannel blankets and towels that are provided to residents who may have circulatory challenges or just need the extra warmth. Other uses for warm blankets include relieving discomfort or reducing anxiety.

“Sometimes it is the little things that mean most to us in life, like having a lovely warm towel wrapped around us after a shower or bath,” says Joan Taylor, manager of Yucalta Lodge. “It is important to all staff at Yucalta that our residents feel cared for, valued and loved and we are very thankful for the support of the Kinsmen Club of Campbell River.”

The club is made up of community leaders that have an interest in fostering relationships and the desire to perpetuate the idea of community service. Members fundraise to support a variety of Campbell River charities and have contributed more than $47,000 to health care for Campbell River and North Vancouver Island.