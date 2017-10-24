REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

UPDATE: Car rolls over coming around corner on Campbell River street

A witness said a car that rolled over onto its roof on… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP continue search for missing teenager

The Campbell River RCMP have received “numerous tips” on the disappearance of… Continue reading

Search continues for missing Campbell River teen

Jordan Holling, 17, went missing almost a week ago, but the community is rallying to find him

Mirror Morning – Oct. 24

Good morning, Campbell River. Here’s a look at what’s in the news… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Oct. 24

Good morning, Campbell River. Here’s a look at what’s in the news… Continue reading

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Most Read