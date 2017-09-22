PHOTOS: See you later, summer

Did you suddenly start craving a pumpkin spice latte Friday afternoon?

The autumn equinox happened at 1:02 p.m., officially moving out of summer and into fall.

The equinox happens when the sun passes over the equator, marking first day of autumn.

To bid farewell, readers sent in their favourite memories from summer 2017:

Yoho National Park (Ken Sedore)

Kids cooling off on Okanagan Lake (Mark Brett/Penticton Western News)

White Pine Beach in Coquitlam (Randy Cronsilver)

The eclipse from Comox Valley (Erin Haluschak/Comox Valley Record)

The ferries met with a sunset in Delta (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

Met by a friendly visitor on the Johnstone Strait near northern Vancouver Island (Kingcome Crew)

A double rainbow arched over a flooded Okanagan Lake. (John Poon)

Vahalla Provincial Park in the west Kootenays (Cindy Poppe)

Lindamen Lake near Chilliwack (Tiffany Guan)

Camping at Tunkwa Lake near Logan Lake (Pam Nasstrom)

The view from atop Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke (Ken Sedore)

Ucluelet trail on a warm night in August (Julie Jamieson)

Exploring Whistler before bungee umping (Tara Louise)

Atop the Chief in Squamish (Tiffany Guan)

Ucluelet (Ken Sedore)

Enjoying the Cranbrook Regional Airport all the way from the U.K. (Erin Tanner)

Hatley Castle one evening in Colwood (Jeanette Schoon)