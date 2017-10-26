Twitter

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

RELATED: Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

Send your photos and video of interactions with animals to us by clicking Contact at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the… Continue reading

City of Campbell River wants derelict, inoperable vehicles kept out of sight

City says it receives ongoing complaints about derelict vehicles on residential property

Politics runs in the Blaney family

Darren Blaney was elected Chief of Homalco First Nation Monday. The husband… Continue reading

Salmon River welcomes coho unhindered for the first time since 1958

The rains have come just in time for the peak coho run… Continue reading

Mirror Morning, Oct.26, 2017

Seriously…look at that weather forecast!

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Whitecaps thump Earthquakes 5-0 for first playoff victory in franchise history

The third-seeded Whitecaps will now face the Seattle Sounders

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Premier shares ferry frustrations at Island economic summit

Premier John Horgan participates in State of the Island conference via video link

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Most Read