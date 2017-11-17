100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

The Making of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation's Lights of Hope Display from St. Paul's Hospital Foundation on Vimeo.

The 20th annual Lights of Hope fundraising campaign is underway, with 100,000 bulbs lighting the building of St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The annual light display involves six weeks of setup, 150 volunteers and more than 10 km in strings of Christmas lights.

The campaign raises money earmarked for enhanced patient care, urgently needed equipment and world-leading research and teaching initiatives at the hospital.

The spectacular display is up until Jan. 8th, every day from dusk until dawn.