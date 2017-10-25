Vancouver Island’s oldest homegrown land surveying and engineering firm opens a new office in Campbell River

Anderson & Associates is hosting several community leaders today at a celebration of the Vancouver Island company’s fourth office location, recently opened in Campbell River.

The new office is positioned to better serve the Comox Valley and North Island region, where the company sees great business potential, particularly as the demand for housing continues to grow.

“We’re seeing the population increase all along Vancouver Island as the region attracts young families, as well as retiring Baby Boomers from across Canada,” said Jeff Tomlinson, Partner and Manager, Engineering at J.E. Anderson. “We are looking forward to meeting and forming relationships with developers, First Nations, government bodies, regulators and others located in the North Island region.”

Visitors to J.E. Anderson’s Campbell River office will see some familiar faces, in addition to new staff.

“We have a strong team in place with tremendous ties to the community,” said Tomlinson, noting that both land surveying and engineering services are offered through the office. “We are committed to sharing J.E. Anderson’s approach of innovation, teamwork and integrity when creating solutions for clients and working with stakeholders and interested parties in the North Island region.”

Demonstrating support for the community, J.E. Anderson also announced its donation of $1,000 to help kick-off fundraising for the Campbell River Salmon Foundation, becoming a sponsor of the Foundation’s 11th Annual Dinner and Auction, which takes place on March 10, 2018.

As Vancouver Island’s oldest homegrown land surveying and engineering company, J.E. Anderson & Associates has come a long way since its formation nearly six decades ago. Back in 1959, J.E. Anderson started in Victoria with one office and just six employees. It has since steadily expanded to include offices in Victoria, Nanaimo, Parksville and now Campbell River, and a staff of more than 60 highly skilled employees, including civil engineers, BC Land Surveyors, technicians and survey crews. Projects range from single-lot subdivisions to multi-year phased developments, forestry, First Nations land claims surveys, and municipal infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit www.jeanderson.com.

