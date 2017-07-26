Historic Campbell River neighbourhood gets ready to party

Sharon Arbour and Carol Couture have been sprucing up Campbellton this summer by planting and caring for the flower boxes that have been installed on the sidewalks throughout the historic neighbourhood.

The pair have been tending the many flower boxes much to the delight of local businesses and shoppers. As they prune ad deadhead the flowers in the boxes, the pair receive many honks from passing appreciative motorists.

Campbellton Days will be celebrated again this year Aug. 4-7, the B.C. Day long weekend.