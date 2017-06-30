Campbell River Comfort Inn and Suites named company Hotel of the Year

In the spring of 2015, when the Comfort Inn and Suites, Campbell River opened its doors in the heart of downtown – no one could have predicted what their next two years would have in store.

The 58-room, oceanfront hotel, which is owned by Jonathan Shead, and Colyn and Ken Clay knew from the start that the staff they hired, and the customer service they would offer would be what set them apart with their guests. Now, in 2017, the truth of this statement has an award to prove it.

After only having been in operation for a few months at the time, the Comfort Inn and Suites, Campbell River was awarded the Choice Hotels Canadian Rookie of the Year in the fall of 2015. Following that honor, they were then awarded Choice Hotels Canada Highest LTR in the fall of 2016. This is determined by direct guest feedback and the guest’s likelihood to recommend the property.

It was not until the spring of 2017 though that the Comfort Inn and Suites, Campbell River truly put themselves on the map when it came to accommodation excellence. At the Choice Hotels International’s 63rd annual convention in Las Vegas, owner and General Manager Jonathan Shead accepted the Canadian Choice Hotel of The Year. This award was presented to the Campbell River property out of over 320 hotels across the country. When the news reached the staff and owners of the hotel – the reaction was immense. Little did they know, the best was yet to come. The next day, while still at the conference in Las Vegas Jonathan Shead was then called up on stage to receive the greatest award imaginable, International Choice Hotel of The Year for the Comfort brand.

“This is a huge achievement for us and we are very proud to receive such a prestigious accolade,” said Shead. “Of course, none of this would have been possible without the dedication of our team, which is always looking for ways to improve the property and make every one of our guests feel welcome while travelling on the road.”

The team dedication that Shead talks about can be found throughout all areas of the hotel, whether it be front desk, housekeeping or the management team. From the service that Rebecca Berry, Operations Manager gives to all corporate guests and international tour operators, to the way in which the head housekeeper Sara Gough leads the housekeeping team – very few details are missed. The dedication and respect of the team is not only found within their duties, but to each other as colleagues as well.

“It is a wonderful feeling when you have a job that you not only enjoy doing, but truly enjoy those you work with as well,” said Maria Woodward, Assistant General Manager. “The hotel looks forward to what the future brings and will continue to strive for excellence when it comes to offering their guests a memorable stay.”