Campbell River Chamber names 2017 Board of Governor Award recipient

The Campbell River Chamber named Steve Marshall of Steve Marshall Ford, as the recipient of the 2017 Board of Governors Award.

This prestigious award will be presented to Marshall by the Chamber’s Board of Directors at the Business Awards of Distinction event at the Tidemark Theatre on Oct. 7. The award honors a business person who displays a significant commitment to the success of both their business and the community as a whole; demonstrates business leadership and vision; and serves as a positive role model or mentor for other business people in the community.

The only award that the Campbell River Chamber Board determines is the Board of Governors award. The board undertakes an intensive board voting process to determine the recipient.

“We are very pleased to honor Steve as this year’s Board of Governors award recipient. We look forward to sharing highlights of his community and business leadership on stage the night of the awards when he is formally recognized,” says Corby Lamb, Chamber Board Chair.

In speaking with long-standing employees of Steve Marshall, some that have been with him since the beginning, they speak highly of his commitment to his team. It’s reflected in Marshall’s response to the question on how important is your team to your business success, “Hiring, training and mentoring new talent is always important and I hire, train and mentor the best local people for the job and treat them the way I would like to be treated. As corny as it sounds, I genuinely love the people we work with.”

Marshall started in the business at a very young age and found having a good sense of humor, looking at things on the bright side and having his family at his side through the good and trying times, was important. He’s been able to leave work-related issues at work and keep his personal life separate by pursing his active lifestyle and personal interests in scuba diving, steer wrestling and heli-skiing.

When Marshall was asked what advice he would give to someone who wanted to open up a business in Campbell River he was very forthcoming and commented that, “I’ve spent my entire adult life doing business with residents and businesses of Campbell River and without the loyal, local residents, we wouldn’t be here today. Understanding your customers’ needs is key and building relationships is the most important thing you need to do. I know most of our customers personally and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Marshall believes in giving back to the community that gives so much to him and his business. His philosophy is to go about supporting the community in a quiet way and without a lot of fanfare. He sits down with him team once a week to read the letters that come to him inviting his support. It’s a team decision on who they support and how. They have been actively involved in the community since the beginning and are more strategic now on their approach to philanthropy and community investment.

“Of course, the Rod Brind’amour golf tournament for Cystic Fibrosis is a great event that all our team enjoys getting behind”, Marshall said.

“Congratulations Steve, our community looks forward to celebrating with you and honoring your success at the 2017 Business Awards of Distinction,” said Colleen Evans, Chamber President & CEO.

The Board of Governors Award will be presented to Marshall at the Business Awards of Distinction event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Tidemark Theatre. The event includes 14 award categories, a gala appetizer reception and food stations, specialty cocktails and a sumptuous dessert reception.

Tickets to this event are now on sale at www.campbellriverchamber.ca.