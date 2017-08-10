Campbell River Chamber announces business award nominees

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce has released its list of nominees for this year’s prestigious Business Awards of Distinction which celebrate business leaders in our community.

“The chamber is proud to honour all of this year’s outstanding nominees for their hard work, dedication and investment in our community. They demonstrate the commitment of individuals who are making a real difference in shaping our community, from not-for-profit organizations to local entrepreneurs and businesses. Together, they make Campbell River a great place to live, work and do business,” says Chamber President and CEO Colleen Evans. “We invite Campbell River businesses, organizations and residents to join us…and show their support for these exceptional local businesses, individuals and organizations.”

For a full list of this year’s nominees go to www.campbellriverchamber.ca

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce presents the 2017 Business Awards of Distinction in partnership with Alitis Investment Council and WestUrban Developments Ltd.

Tickets are now on sale for Campbell River’s most prestigious business awards event of the year. The Gala event takes place Oct. 7 at the Tidemark Theatre from 6 to 10 p.m. You won’t want to wait to purchase your tickets, as this event has sold out for the past six years.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening with gourmet appetizers and desserts, incredible networking opportunities, signature cocktails, live auction and fabulous prizes in celebrating business excellence, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship within the local business community.

Due to overwhelming demand last year, guests will once again have the option of purchasing a “Beat the Line Up” ticket package. Skip the line by purchasing this Advance Ticket package, which includes a ticket to the Gala event plus a signature cocktail and 20 tickets to enter to win a draw prize. Advance tickets are now on sale at www.campbellriverchamber.ca or by calling 250-287-4636.

Nominees receive an invitation to attend the VIP Nominee Reception, sponsored by Nyrstar and Berwick by the Sea. This VIP Reception is a complimentary appetizer and champagne mixer and an opportunity for nominees to celebrate and be recognized amongst the other award nominees, their peers, and local community members.

The VIP Reception will take place in the Berwick by the Sea 6th-floor lounge from 5 to 6 p.m.

The main public gala reception is presented by Aecon SNC-Lavalin Join Venture and starts at 6 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre.