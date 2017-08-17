Campbell River businesses choose collaboration over competition

Beachfire Brewing and Nosh House is one of four Campbell River businesses sharing products with three other Campbell River businesses. Pictured, Beachfire co-owner Darrin Finnerty. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Four local businesses have teamed up to supply one another with essential products and in the process, better their businesses.

Dave’s Bakery, Stonehouse Teas, the Island Grind, and Beach Fire Brewing and Nosh House have reinvented the idea of the traditional supply chain.

Their efforts are highlighted in the most recent edition of In the Spotlight, a quarterly newsletter from the city’s economic development officer. The August issue focuses on the value of a local supply chain, highlighting the four progressive businesses that have discovered that part of the reason for their success is their efforts to collaborate with other local businesses.

“I am very excited about the release of the newsletter which features Campbell River businesses using innovative ideas,” says Rose Klukas, the city’s economic development officer. “For example, these businesses are exchanging ingredients with each other, putting a spin on favourite recipes. Fresh pretzels made with yeast from Beach Fire Brewing and Nosh House. Homemade tiramisu made with espresso from The Island Grind. Yum.”

Under the sharing model, Daves’ Bakery provides baked goods and bread for sandwiches to The Island Grind, as well as bread and pretzels to Beachfire. Beachfire in turn gives brewers yeast to the bakery to make beer bread.

The newsletter is distributed electronically via the City’s website (sign up for email distribution through the Newsroom at www.campbellriver.ca) and social media platforms. Paper copies are available at City Hall.

The Island Grind provides Dave’s Bakery with coffee for their tiramisu, and cold brew coffee and iced tea to Beachfire Brewing. Stonehouse Teas provides ice tea to Beachfire, and hot and iced tea to the Island Grind.

Christine Lilyholm, who bought Stonehouse Teas last October, says it was an obvious decision to work together.

“We’re all stronger together than apart,” Lilyholm is quoted as saying in the In the Spotlight newsletter. “When there’s more quality there are more options. Customers love it and your efforts come back around in the long run.”

While In the Spotlight features local businesses with unique practises, it also includes business-related updates from the current quarter, resources, tips and advice and information about Campbell River’s economic development initiatives.

“This newsletter showcases Campbell River as a vibrant community on the cusp of many innovative initiatives and embracing positive change,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Our economic development news and data show that we are positioning ourselves to be in the best possible place to seize opportunities and partnerships that will expand our economic base while still maintaining the characteristics that make our quality of life unique.”

Adds Klukas, “In the Spotlight is part of our commitment to engage with the community. The newsletter focuses on topics that are most important to potential entrepreneurs, business owners, investors as well as residents with recent development statistics and snapshots of economic development opportunities in Campbell River.”

An additional feature of the newsletter is the Did you know? section, which highlights new initiatives, such as Campbell River’s municipal broadband network initiative that will offer affordable enterprise level Internet access in the downtown core in 2017.