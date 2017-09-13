- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
Campbell River builders forum will introduce new building inspectors, discuss local home builders chapter
Local builders and general contractors are invited to meet the City’s newest building inspectors and discuss launching a Canadian Home Builder Association chapter in Campbell River. Join us for a lunchtime meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Enterprise Centre. The event starts at 11:45 a.m. After the introduction of new building inspection staff, the Canadian Home Builders Association will make a short presentation and lead a discussion on how a local chapter could be created for Campbell River and the surrounding area. This event requires an RSVP. Confirm attendance by email to building@campbellriver.ca or by telephone (250-286-5725).
Most Read
-
-
Lack of budget help for young B.C. renters ‘problematic’
Advocate surprised that NDP’s election promise not included in financial update
-
Keeping Terry’s dream alive
This year marks the 37th anniversary of Terry Fox’s inspiring trek
-
Increase in B.C. incomes falls short of inflation rate: census
Median incomes rose by 12.2 per cent between 2005-2015, but inflation rose more
-
Apple unveils $999 iPhone X, loses ‘home’ button
Apple paid homage to its late co-founder Steve Jobs for the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone