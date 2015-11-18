Ski resorts puts passes on sale after $2 million in improvements

As Mount Washington Alpine Resort puts the finishing touches on more than $2,000,000 of improvements, the resort has put their season’s passes on sale for the upcoming winter.

The season pass offerings will include a Gold Pass for both alpine and Nordic skiing, a Nordic only pass, and the return of a pass for midweek use only. Also returning this season will be the popular “six-pack” of alpine lift tickets which can be shared among family and friends.

The resort improvements include the installation of 10 new snowmaking guns plus a new restaurant, a new retail store, a new demo center, 500 new pairs of rental skis and snowboards, and three new snow cat grooming machines to bring the total groomer fleet to eight.

Peter Gibson, the General Manager at Mount Washington said in a press release, “The resort is going through a resurgence, and all of the changes are designed to improve or augment the guest experience. For example, with the purchase of three new snow cats, our pass holders will see more consistency on our groomed runs. One of the machines is a winch cat which will allow us to get to some of those spots that are hard to reach on steeper terrain with a regular groomer.”

Don Sharpe, Director of Business Operations explained that there is a pass to suit almost every need, “The Gold Pass is the highest level of membership we offer. It gets you downhill skiing and boarding day and night, access to all of our Nordic terrain, and numerous other perks such as two free days at three other BC ski areas. In addition, most other ski areas in BC offer 25% off of their day tickets to Mount Washington Gold Pass holders. If you want it all, then the Gold Pass is for you.”

Sharpe announced the return of two popular passes to Mount Washington’s product line, “We are very pleased to be able to reintroduce the Midweek pass to the lineup this winter. We heard from some of our guests, especially retirees, who told us they only want to ski and ride Monday to Friday, so I guess you could say we brought it back by popular demand. The same could be said of our six-pack of tickets which lots of people buy at Thrifty Foods, and will be available at the beginning of November.”

Mount Washington has a varied season pass lineup with products to suit most schedules and audiences. Nordic season passes are very affordable for cross-country skiers and snow shoeing, and a regular Alpine Pass is a good basic seven-days-a-week option. There are special discounts for the Student Pass, and Super Seniors who are more than 75 years young get their seasons passes for free.