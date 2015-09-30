Tickets on sale now for Chamber’s 2016 Business Awards of Distinction gala

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Alitis Investment Council, is once again presenting this year’s Business Awards of Distinction.

Tickets are now on sale for Campbell River’s most prestigious recognition event of the year.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening with gourmet appetizers and desserts, incredible networking, a signature cocktail package, live auction and fabulous prizes as the Chamber celebrates business excellence, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship in Campbell River.

The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Tidemark Theatre and you won’t want to wait to purchase your tickets, as this event has sold out the past six years.

“The Chamber is proud to honour all of this year’s outstanding nominees for their hard work, dedication and investment in our community,” said Colleen Evans, Chamber president and CEO. “They demonstrate the commitment of individuals who are making a real difference in shaping our community from not for profit organizations through to local entrepreneurs and businesses. Together, they make Campbell River a great place to live, work and do business,” added Evans.“We invite Campbell River businesses, organizations and residents to join us on October 1 and show their support for these exceptional local businesses, individuals and organizations.”

For the second year in a row the Chamber has added the option to purchase a Special Ticket Package in advance. This package includes a ticket to the event plus the signature cocktail and 20 tickets to enter to win a draw package. Included in the ticket price this year is a new post awards cocktail reception.

In addition to the fabulous interactive chef stations at the gala reception that kicks off the event, the Chamber has added a new reception right after all the awards have been handed out that will take place in the Tidemark lobby and include light jazz, savoury treats, a photo station and specialty cocktails.

Doors to the 2016 Business Awards of Distinction open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tidemark theatre, online at www.campbellriverchamber.ca or by phone at 250-914-1144.