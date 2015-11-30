Business leaders to gather at distillery

Have you ever wondered what it takes to run a distillery?

Here’s your chance to find out.

Shelter Point Distillery is opening its doors for a special Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The main feature of this special event will be a talk presented by Shelter Point’s Founder and Owner, Patrick Evans.

While guests enjoy appetizers and a complimentary tasting of Shelter Point’s artisanal whisky, vodka and liqueur, Evans will explain the challenges and triumphs of building and running a distillery as well as his plans for the future.

The event will end off with a tour of the farm and distillery hosted by Evans.

“We are fortunate to have local business owners like Patrick share their journey of building their business from scratch with us,” says Colleen Evans, chamber president and CEO.

“His products are unique and his local-first and field-to-flask philosophy is admirable. I am excited to learn more about Shelter Point and thrilled to be able to offer this event to our members.”

If you have not had the chance to visit Shelter Point, this is a great opportunity to not only sample their artisanal, hand-crafted, 100 per cent Single Malt Whisky and learn from the best how it’s made from the owner himself.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and ends at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber website at www.campbellriverchamber.ca or by phone at 250-914-1144.

All 2016 Business Leaders Events are proudly sponsored by Meyers Norris Penny (MNP).

Interested in learning more about the Chamber?

