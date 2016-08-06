Pirate Pak Day helps send sick children to camp

Ahoy! On Wednesday, August 10, buccaneers both young and young-at-heart can re-live childhood memories by ordering an Adult Pirate Pak at 61 White Spot restaurants throughout British Columbia – including Campbell River – and four locations in Alberta.

For the seventh consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

Pirate Pak Day has become an anticipated annual tradition that has raised a total of more than $450,000 since its inception, and sent more than 300 hearties to camp.

White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch runs from Aug. 15 to 19 and includes activities ranging from kayaking and climbing to swimming and horseback riding.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” says White Spot President Warren Erhart. “Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests. We’ll be dressed up in our best swashbuckling outfits, so come join the merriment!”

“White Spot has become integral in our ability to enrich the lives of kids who need support,” says Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “Community initiatives like Pirate Pak Day help us offer illness-specific camps that put smiles on the faces of these kids. For instance, many of our campers get to ride a horse for the first time in their life.”

On August 10 only, Adult Pirate Paks are available for both dine-in and take-out.

Legendary Burger – a classic!

Mediterranean Chicken Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Sriracha Portobello Veggie Burger

Sriracha Goat Cheese Turkey Burger

In addition to their traditional Burger Pirate Paks, they will also be donating $2 from select entrees, sandwiches and salads from their Pirate Pak Day menu.

White Spot says their burgers are made with 100 per cent fresh Canadian beef, fresh B.C .chicken breast and secret Triple “O” sauce.